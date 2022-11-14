‘Anti-ageing’ red wine supplement keeps 60-year-old looking ‘amazing’





YouTuber India Batson sat down with her mum, known as “Mama Batson”, to talk through her “highly requested” skincare routine with an audience of 436K subscribers. The 60-year-old has been described as looking “amazing” for her age by video commenters, and she says taking a supplement as part of her skincare routine has helped.

“A supplement that I’ve really enjoyed taking is resveratrol,” she told viewers. “I purchased this at whole foods and it’s the antioxidant that’s in red wine that is supposed to have anti-ageing properties. “I don’t drink a tonne of red wine, I barely ever have red wine but I take this supplement instead.” Resveratrol is part of a group of compounds called polyphenols, which are thought to act like antioxidants, protecting the body against damage that can put you at higher risk for things like cancer and heart disease. This is naturally found in the skin of red grapes, which is why red wine is so rich in the antioxidant. READ MORE: Three things every woman over 50 needs in her makeup bag

However, resveratrol can also be found in peanuts and red berries. It’s in the skin of red grapes, but you can also find it in peanuts, red wine, berries, and other foods and berries. The supplements first became popular in the 1990s, when experts began studies focussing on the antioxidant compound. According to Web MD, since then some animal and lab studies have shown that resveratrol has promising antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer effects. However, while the supplement is advertised as “promoting healthy ageing”, experts agree that there isn’t enough data to confirm how well it actually works. “We don’t really know what benefits and risks they might have,” said experts from Web MD. DON’T MISS

“We also don’t know if resveratrol is necessarily more important than some of the other natural substances in wine.” Although the antioxidant compound is found in red wine, you should not exceed the recommended alcoholic beverage intake. The NHS states men and women are advised not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis. They recommend spreading your drinking over three or more days if you regularly drink as much as 14 units a week. So far, studies have not discovered any severe side effects of taking resveratrol, even when the supplement is taken in large doses. When you get resveratrol in the amount naturally found in foods, it is generally considered safe. However, experts suggest that it could cause a reaction in those who are allergic to grapes or wine. As well as being taken in supplement form, resveratrol is also included in some topical skincare products. One 2014 study found that topically applying resveratrol significantly improved fine lines, wrinkles, and elasticity in 12 weeks.

