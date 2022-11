Ronnie said: “I’ve brought and handled and seen scores of coquilla nut snuff which is what this is.

“I’ve seen lots of amazing ones and this one makes the amazing ones look boring!”

Informing viewers of the exotic nut, the Antiques Roadshow expert added that they were carved into snuffs because of their shape and they usually have a stand on the bottom.

Inspecting the object closely, he told the guest that it would have been carved in the late 1400s to early 1500s in Italy.