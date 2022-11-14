Apple steps up effort on mixed-reality software in preparation for 2023 launch

Apple is rumored to introduce its own mixed-reality headset in 2023, and the latest reports revealed Cupertino is on the final straight. The biggest issue in front of the company is content and software, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reveals, and there are now job listings for people to work in the Technology Development Group, which working on the headset.





Apple VR headset sketch (Image: The Information)

Key executives, both former and current, are being moved to the mixed-reality project, codenamed Oak. Dave Scott, former Apple senior manager that worked on the self-driving car team is now acquired to join the headset team. Yaniv Gur who has worked with Apple for 20 years as a senior director of engineering, is also being shifted to “develop a suite of productivity apps”.

Apple is looking for people who can work on building “tools and frameworks to enable connected experiences in a 3D mixed-reality world”, as well as “who can create digital content for augmented- and virtual-reality environments”.

The new mixed-reality headset is likely to compete with what Facebook is doing with its metaverse. This product’s next-year launch is going to be priced extremely high and will be initially targeted to pro users and developers.

