Are Cloud Computing Solutions Worth Putting Into Practice?

Data Confidentiality

As was mentioned above, cloud storage options are often in a shared capacity. As a result, your data will be kept on a server that already contains data from another company. Despite the systems in place to keep the various data entities separate, there is still a chance of a mix-up. Therefore, as per experts’ recommendations, cloud storage should never be used for housing sensitive data that if leaked can lead to irreparable damage.

Dependent On The Internet

Cloud storage is useless if there is no working internet connection. As a result, the first thing you need to do if you want to convert to cloud solutions is to make sure your internet connection is stable. You will only be able to access your cloud-based data over the internet. Although it can seem like a relatively minor restriction, sometimes it can be challenging to guarantee internet connectivity. If such a scenario occurs you should be ready to lose access to your data for a period.

Slower Connections

A common misconception when discussing cloud solutions is that downloading and uploading data is pretty easy and speedy. However, because cloud solutions frequently rely on shared servers, there are occasions when the servers are under too much strain. This slows down the response time, data requests that would usually take a blink of an eye can be kept holding and waiting for hours.

Final Verdict

Overall, there are both advantages and risks associated with the cloud. Therefore, it is impossible to decide whether cloud storage should be ruled out entirely. Depending on your company’s model and organizational structure, you should evaluate your needs before deciding whether or not transitioning to cloud computing is the best course of action for you or not. While cloud computing has many benefits for small companies but at the same time, the challenges of cloud computing are a reality. In a nutshell, this is a tricky choice that needs consideration and thorough investigation.

