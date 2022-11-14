Artemis launch date and time confirmed as NASA tries third time lucky





NASA is planning to launch its Artemis I mission — via the maiden flight of its 322-feet-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket — during a two-window that opens at 1.04am EST (06.04am GMT) on Wednesday November 16. The mission will see an Orion space capsule loop repeatedly around the Moon, passing as close to the lunar surface as 62 miles, but also journeying out some 40,000 miles beyond it. A successful lift-off Wednesday will see the capsule — uncrewed, but carrying three radiation-measuring “phantoms” — return back to Earth on December 11. Testing Orion’s heat shields as it undergoes atmospheric re-entry is one of the key goals of the Artemis I mission, which is intended to pave the way for a crewed flight test in 2024, followed by the return of humanity to the Moon as early as 2025.

Wednesday’s launch attempt was originally meant to go ahead on Monday, until the space agency decided to hold off to allow more time to recover after Storm Nicole made landfall on the Florida coast late on November 9. This delay was relatively minor compared to the one brought about by Hurricane Ian at the end of September, when NASA was forced to withdraw the SLS back from the launch pad to its assembly building to shelter from sustained wind speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. The towering rocket is rated to withstand winds gusting up to 85 miles per hour — and with Nicole nowhere near as powerful as her predecessor, the space agency made the call to leave the rocket on the launch pad during the recent stormy weather. However, NASA explained, giving the launch window on November 14 a miss was necessary to allow employees time to both attend to their families and homes around time of the hurricane, and perform inspections of the rocket before any blast-off attempt.

Prior to the recent run of disruptive weather, NASA had already made two attempts at getting the SLS to lift-off — the first on August 29 and the second on September 3. The initial launch attempt was scrubbed after it appeared that one of the rocket’s four main engines was too hot during engine bleed tests. This issue, however, was later traced to a misleading reading from a “bad sensor”. A persistent leak in the liquid hydrogen fuel line, meanwhile, brought the second go to a halt, despite engineers trying three times to troubleshoot the problem. READ MORE: UK’s first-ever rocket launch facing huge challenges

Both of these issues were reexamined in mid-September when NASA undertook a “cryogenic demonstration test”, which saw a practice tanking of the SLS’s core and interim stages with more than 730.000 gallons of liquid hydrogen fuel. The space agency reported that “after encountering a hydrogen leak early in the loading process, engineers were able to troubleshoot the issue and proceed with the planned activities.” These activities included revisiting the kick-start bleed test — in which a small amount of liquid hydrogen fuel is used to cool down the four RS-25 engines at the base of the rocket’s core stage to 423F (217C) — that threw up problems during the first launch attempt. The purpose of this was to ensure that the engines are not unduly stressed when the supercool fuel is channelled into them properly at the time of launch. Following the cryogenic demonstration test, NASA reported “all objectives [were] met” — leading to optimism that the SLS will be able to successfully lift-off on the next attempt. DON’T MISS:

Should NASA prove unable to get the Artemis I mission off the ground on Wednesday, a backup two-hour launch window is also available on Saturday November 19, opening at 1.45am (6.45am GMT) in the morning. Launch opportunities are also potentially available on 23–25 and 27 November, as well as 9–13, 15–16 and 16–22 December. However, use of these slots will require approval of the US Space Force’s Eastern Range, and should Artemis I be delayed for too long, the need may arise to roll back the SLS to the vehicle assembly building once again. This would be necessary to recharge the batteries in the CubeSat payloads and the rocket’s so-called flight termination system, which allows NASA to safely destroy the SLS in the event of an issue occurring after takeoff.







