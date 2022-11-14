Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards Ceremony 2022

Fighting Transboundary Crimes that Affect the Environment

Background

The Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards (hereafter the ‘Awards’) publicly recognize and celebrate excellence in enforcement by government officials and institutions or teams combating transboundary environmental crime. The Awards are given to individuals and/or government organizations/teams that demonstrate excellence and outstanding leadership in the enforcement of national laws to combat transboundary environmental crime. The thematic scope of the Awards covers any transboundary crimes that affect the environment, such as illegal trade in wildlife, and illegal trade in chemicals or waste, including plastic.

This is the seventh awarding of the AEEA, and this year’s Awards have been given to recipients who demonstrate excellence and leadership in one of the following categories:

The 2022 Awards are given by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Secretariat of the Basel Convention, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the World Customs Organization (WCO).