AST SpaceMobile stock jumps after company hits key milestone toward satellite-to-smartphone 5G service

A view from onboard the satellite, captured after deploying the 693-square foot array.

Satellite-to-smartphone connectivity venture AST SpaceMobile announced on Monday that the wide antenna of its recently launched test satellite deployed successfully — a critical milestone in the company’s development of a global network to provide 5G broadband service.

The BlueWalker 3 satellite, launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in September, deployed its 693-square-foot antenna – which the company calls the largest-ever array deployed in low Earth orbit.

AST SpaceMobile stock jumped about 17% in premarket trading Monday from its previous close of $8.83 a share. The company’s shares are up 11% so far this year.

“Every person should have the right to access cellular broadband, regardless of where they live or work. Our goal is to close the connectivity gaps that negatively impact billions of lives around the world,” AST SpaceMobile chairman and CEO Abel Avellan said in a statement.