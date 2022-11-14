Categories
Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully

According to Beatles biographer Philip Norman, George Harrison was the only member who could tell the group’s story faithfully. However, George wouldn’t have cared about Norman’s claims.

The Beatles posing in suits in 1964.
The Beatles | Bettmann/Getty Images

Beatles biographer, Philip Norman, claims George Harrison the only Beatle who could tell the group’s story

During a 1987 interview, Norman explained George’s early life. He liked privacy, even as a child, and when he became a Beatle, that changed dramatically. However, by 1987, George had recovered from the entire ordeal.

