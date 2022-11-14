Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully

According to Beatles biographer Philip Norman, George Harrison was the only member who could tell the group’s story faithfully. However, George wouldn’t have cared about Norman’s claims.

The Beatles | Bettmann/Getty Images

Beatles biographer, Philip Norman, claims George Harrison the only Beatle who could tell the group’s story

During a 1987 interview, Norman explained George’s early life. He liked privacy, even as a child, and when he became a Beatle, that changed dramatically. However, by 1987, George had recovered from the entire ordeal.

“When he was a small boy, he told his mother not to talk about him to the other mothers; he didn’t want nosy mothers knowing about him,” Norman said. “Well, of course, with someone private to become one of The Beatles, I mean it was a fairly heavy psychological disaster.

“The Beatles is not a normal story, it’s a supernatural story, and the pressure was supernatural, and it required supernatural luck and forbearance to recover from it. And he has recovered from it.”

Norman explained that only George could tell The Beatles’ story faithfully.

“He’s the one that we’re going to have to ask about The Beatles,” the author said. “There’s no one else to ask now because McCartney won’t tell you, Ringo can’t tell you, John isn’t here.”

The interviewer asked Norman why Paul wouldn’t tell The Beatles’ story. He replied, “He rewrites history all the time.” “And Ringo can’t tell you?” the interviewers continued. Norman said, “He doesn’t know [Laughs]. No, he just-he drank the drink, he smoked the joint, he had the girls, and he drummed the drums; that was Ringo.”

Interestingly, Norman said Paul McCartney rewrote history because some would say the author was often guilty of that. It’s hard to distinguish fact from fiction regarding Norman. George and Paul despised what he said.