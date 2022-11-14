BeInCrypto CEO Talks Web3 Jobs in Keynote at LABITCONF 2022

Before a packed auditorium, Alena Afanaseva, CEO and founder of BeInCrypto, gave a talk about employment in Web3. The details made a big impression on attendees because her approach offered different perspectives.

The presentation targeted employers, recruiters, and employees looking to work on Web3 in an efficient manner. At the end of the talk, the attendees continued asking the entrepreneur about many of the points she raised.

The exhibition started from a first-person perspective. For instance, the BeInCrypto founder shared statistics related to the age of her workforce, and the essential contribution of women.

The average age of people who work at BeInCrypto is 31.5

40% are women

7 out of 10 departments are led by women.

10 Local editors are women.

The company has more than 200 people in 60 countries.

5% know each other personally.

What Went Wrong According to Afanaseva

The BeInCrypto CEO then made the following points referring to negative aspects of her experience over the past four years.

Inexperienced candidates : very often BeInCrypto has been met with applications that do not meet the necessary requirements. One reason is because the required experience with crypto has not been met, but also because they are often fake profiles. To remedy this, BeInCrypto rebuilt its recruiting team and automated it.

: very often BeInCrypto has been met with applications that do not meet the necessary requirements. One reason is because the required experience with crypto has not been met, but also because they are often fake profiles. To remedy this, BeInCrypto rebuilt its recruiting team and automated it. Burning out : There were many instances of people who were unable to balance their working time with personal life. Consequently, the company implemented a Human Resources system tailored to the workforce. It revealed the importance of sports, family enjoyment, rest, and meetings between colleagues to exchange nonwork topics.

: There were many instances of people who were unable to balance their working time with personal life. Consequently, the company implemented a Human Resources system tailored to the workforce. It revealed the importance of sports, family enjoyment, rest, and meetings between colleagues to exchange nonwork topics. Self-discipline in a remote environment: Getting efficient results with a remote work system was not easy. To iron out the imbalances here, special care was taken in training and upgrading the skills of new employees.

Alena Afanaseva, CEO of BeInCrypto and Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of

Ethereum



BeInCrypto CEO’s Tips for Recruiters

Web3 companies continued to hire in the midst of a mixed market, as tech giants suffered from layoffs and hiring freezes.

The second part of Afanaseva’s presentation at LABITCONF 2022 dealt with a series of recommendations to improve the task of recruiters. The notes are based on the requirements of the market, and on the experience accumulated in the four years in which the company has not stopped incorporating talent.

The first of the essential elements for those who must apply the magnifying glass to possible candidates is their use of Twitter, Reddit and Discord. In addition to utilizing these platforms, attendance at Hackathons serves to complement and is decisive in determining the highest valued requirement: experience.

The next piece of advice had to do with the detailed preparation of crypto knowledge tests. These helped to reveal weaknesses in resumes. Many people tend to apply for a position that requires them to fully understand the crypto ecosystem, but they fail to meet that point. The implementation of evaluations helped obtain a decisive conclusion, not only in the pure crypto field, but also in programming.

The next point dealt with checking and verifying profiles with on-chain data or information on social networks. This continued with the background verification process of people aspiring to these positions. Employers must be ready to train, guide and motivate new joiners, with the clear objective of enabling an unbeatable support experience for those applying to these positions.

In concluding with this section, Afanaseva highlighted the importance of offering tokens and compensation for tasks. These form part of the whole in creating a refined process of personnel selection, with enriching experiences for both parties.

How to Work in Web3

The last section of the presentation targeted those intending to enter the labor market. Afanaseva emphasized the need to study and prepare for the roles that are sought after today.

However, she provided the candidates with some encouragement by making it clear that you don’t have to be an algorithm expert to get a job.

The table below was presented to give a guideline of salaries and functions required in the next iteration of the internet.

A guideline of salaries and functions required in the next iteration of the internet.

In addition to the logical preparation for a role, there are frequent mistakes that are made in the searches and are essential for obtaining the position.

93% are people who know someone who lied on their resume.

27% lied about their experience.

18% lied about their abilities.

17% lied about responsibilities in other jobs.

Avoiding falling into these vices is essential, since 21% of people who lied on resumes paid the price by not getting the job or losing it.

According to Afanaseva’s remarks, in fluent Spanish, Web3 will impact future contracts with automatic promotions or bonuses through smart contracts.

Before long, a candidate will apply, whose profile will then be scanned into the blockchain and assessed for experience and credentials. If the results are conclusively above a certain range, the candidate could be hired in 60 seconds.

Not if Web3, but When

Afanaseva closed the talk explaining why considering whether to have Web3 strategy is not an option. “The question is not whether you will be on Web3 or not,” she said. “The question is when.”

After concluding, the audience followed Afanaseva through the halls of the auditorium, anxious for more details. This demonstrated that the topics she addressed are of immense interest to those who want to get jobs in a new field of work, those who help in the process and, of course, those who lead these work groups.

Disclaimer

All the information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action the reader takes upon the information found on our website is strictly at their own risk.