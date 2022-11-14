Biblical Biffy Clyro put on a blinding show at the O2

This was followed by a stellar support slot from Brighton’s Architects, who declared they were going to “Set the O2 on fire” with their heavy synth-laden sound, ferocious lead singer Sam Carter roaring at the top of his lungs and hyping up the crowd in their blistering set, at times shaking the ground. After their sell-out headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace in May, it won’t be long before they headline the O2, in the meantime impressing fellow Brighton rock royalty, with the Royal Blood duo in attendance watching on Saturday.

Finally, Biffy Clyro enter the grand multi-layered and levelled stage, with lead singer Simon majestically playing atop a raised plinth.

A heavy opener from the band sees Simon encourage fans to scream the lyrics “This is how we f*ck it from the start” from DumDum. Playing at a fierce pace, there is no break in the hits, proving their place as Rock superstars, who headlined the Download festival in the summer this year.

Mammoth hit Who’s Got a Match? starts with Simon swinging a light over his head, proclaiming “It’s Saturday night, no work tomorrow, let’s party, we have the day off too!”, before launching into the heartfelt Black Chandelier.

That Golden Law saw Simon reappear topless, his tattooed, sweaty torso showing that he is putting everything into every word and chord that night.