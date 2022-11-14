Biden prepares for showdown with Xi as tensions reach boiling point

US President Joe Biden will host his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping ahead of the G20 summit, which begins on Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss maintaining and deepening the relationship between the US and China amid current hostile relations.

President Biden is also expected to push for a commitment to maintaining “peace and stability” in Taiwan.

This is the first time the two leaders have met face to face since Biden was elected in 2020.

A senior White House official said Biden wants to use the talks to “build a floor” for the relationship.