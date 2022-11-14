Body with gunshot wound found in search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims

A body with a bullet core in its skull was uncovered during the search for victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery. As excavation and lab analysis work continued at the cemetery, a forensic anthropologist discovered one of the three sets of human remains exhumed last week contained a gunshot wound. | MORE | From the KOCO 5 Archives: Interviews with Tulsa Race Massacre survivors“At this time, experts believe the victim to be an adult male,” said a news release from the city of Tulsa. “Though no definitive information on race or potential relation to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre can be confirmed at this time.”The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket, according to the release. This is the second body found with a gunshot wound during the search for potential victims of the massacre. The first was found in last year’s excavation. | MORE | More bodies are exhumed as search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims continues“DNA analysis of the first gunshot victim continues in Utah with Intermountain Forensics and no definitive information about potential relation to the Tulsa Race Massacre can be confirmed at this time,” said the release. Twenty-six burials have been found since Oct. 26, and four sets of remains have been exhumed for analysis.

