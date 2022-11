A British Army soldier died of a head injury after being shot through his helmet in a training exercise involving live ammunition, an inquest has heard. Private Conor McPherson was taking part in a night-time drill at Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland in August 2016 when is believed to have been shot by another soldier.

Northumberland Coroner’s Court heard the 24-year-old was one of five soldiers taking part in the exercise.

More to follow…