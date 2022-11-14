Brits could wait longer for free prescriptions under pension change

Reacting to the Government’s consultation, Age UK’s charity director Caroline Abrahams noted how “unfair” such a policy shift would be on the most vulnerable.

She explained: “This policy proposal seems all the more unfair because prescriptions are free for everyone in Scotland and Wales.

“There’s a strong public health case for heading in that direction here in England too.

“Instead, our Government wants to do the opposite: make many more people pay for their medicines, and at an age when it’s all the more important they take them, to control conditions that left untreated can lead to really serious medical problems, piling more pressure onto the NHS.