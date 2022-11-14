Cake Box 1H Pretax Profit Fell Amid Tough Trading Environment, Cost Pressures

By Kyle Morris
Cake Box Holdings PLC said Monday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 fell on year amid the challenging trading environment, cost pressures and increased investment.
The London-listed cake retailer said its pretax profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 was 2.0 million pounds ($2.4 million) compared with GBP3.7 million a year earlier.
Revenue for the period was GBP16.8 million compared with GBP16.5 million a year earlier.
The board declared an interim dividend of 2.625 pence compared with 2.5 pence a year earlier.
Cake Box said it is on track to achieve full-year market expectations despite macroeconomic challenges and consumer spending pressures.
Shares in Cake Box at 0839 GMT were up 8.50 pence, or 7.8%, at 117.50 pence.
