Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 on PS5 Requires at Least 50GB, According to PlayStation Store

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 on PlayStation 5 requires at least 50GB of free space.

At least, that’s what the official PlayStation Store (Dutch) listing mentions. Recently, it was reported that on Xbox, Warzone 2.0 will clock in at more than 115GB. Whether this means that the PS5 version has been better compressed, or that the listing is just a placeholder, remains to be seen at this point. Of course, it’s also possible that the install size on Sony’s console will increase after the free-to-play battle royale mode has received an update. Still, Call of Duty players on PS5 might find this interesting.

Down below we’ve included a screenshot of the listing on the official Dutch PlayStation Store. It should be noted that file size can vary between regions.

Warzone 2.0 goes live on November 16th with the game’s new update having been deployed some hours ago. Be sure to check out the freshly-released Warzone launch trailer:

Al Mazrah, Home of Warzone 2.0: Use 18 major points of interest to plot out your victory in Battle Royale or explore them en route to extraction in the brand-new DMZ experience.

Ready for the New Era: Masses of gameplay innovations and new features make Warzone 2.0 an incredible experience, built on community learnings since Call of Duty: Next.

A Shift in Perspective: Third-Person Playlists Coming In-Season to Warzone 2.0: For the first time in Warzone history, we welcome fans of third-person Battle Royale action during Season 01.

Welcome to Al Mazrah — New Big Map

Central to the Modern Warfare II universe, the city of Al Mazrah within the United Republic of Adal is your first battleground for Warzone 2.0.

Those who are playing Modern Warfare II right now are getting some serious training on Al Mazrah. For example, the following Multiplayer maps are subsections of this massive region: