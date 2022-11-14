Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date, Release Times & Preload Details On Xbox

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been in players’ hands since late October, with a full story campaign, online multiplayer, and co-op ‘Spec Ops’ all playable since day one. However, the plan was always to launch Warzone 2.0 — a free-to-play battle royale spin-off — shortly after launch, and its release is right around the corner.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 launch on Xbox.

On this page: Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Xbox Release Date Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Release Times For Xbox Call of Duty Warzone 2 Preload Times Xbox Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Xbox Download Size

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s release date is November 16th across all available platforms including Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The battle royale launches alongside Modern Warfare 2: Season 1, which in itself adds a whole bunch of content across multiplayer and Spec Ops modes.

Remember: Warzone 2 is a free-to-play Call of Duty offering, so you won’t need to own Modern Warfare 2 to play the upcoming Call of Duty battle royale.

Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Release Times For Xbox

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s release time is 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 16th – the exact same time that MW2: Season 1 launches. You will also be able to pre-download Warzone 2 on Xbox ahead of the launch.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Preload Times Xbox

You can preload Warzone 2 for Xbox beginning at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 14th.

This should give you ample time to get things installed and ready before the big launch on November 16th.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Xbox Download Size

For now, Activision and Infinity Ward haven’t provided the exact file size info for Warzone 2 and Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. That said, a Warzone 2.0 file appeared on the Xbox Store backend recently, revealing a possible 100GB+ download.

However, we ourselves have Modern Warfare 2 installed and it shows Warzone 2 as an installable part of the core game, so if you own Modern Warfare 2 and have that installed already, the download process for Warzone 2 may differ. We’ll update this guide when we have more information on how all of this works.