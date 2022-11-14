Camden-Rockport graduate killed in Florida

A 49-year-old man who grew up in the Camden area and graduated from Camden-Rockport High School was killed in what police in Florida said was a random act of violence.

Jeffrey Mathew Chapman, who was living in Clearwater Beach, Florida, died on Oct. 21 in Clearwater.

Shortly after, police arrested Jermaine Adrian Bennett, 26, one of the suspected attackers and charged him with first-degree murder. A second suspect 18-year-old Savonne Morrison was arrested Nov. 4.



Clearwater Beach is about 25 miles west of downtown Tampa, on the western coast of Florida.

Chapman had moved to Florida to expand his investment business but regularly returned to Maine to visit his family. He was president, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Alterity Financial Group, which is headquartered in Bangor but has an office in Tampa.

Chapman and the two assailants encountered each other when the two men got out of their car and repeatedly hit Chapman in the chest with a tire iron, police said.

“It was a chance encounter that turned deadly while the victim was trying to ride his bike home,” Clearwater Beach Police Deputy Chief Michael Walek told the Portland Press Herald. “This was a very violent and heinous crime for no reason.”

Clearwater police posted a video of the two men damaging vehicles with a tire iron several hours before attacking another person and then Chapman.

Chapman was born May 13, 1973, the third and youngest child of Janet and Paul Chapman, according to his obituary.

His love of skiing was a true passion of his that started back when he was very young and became a member of the Camden Snow Bowl Ski Patrol, according to the obituary.



Jeff and his father Paul, shared a love of flying. They took lessons through the Owls Head Flying Club in the 1990s. Jeff was even the youngest pilot recorded in the state at the time, his obituary stated.

He graduated from Camden-Rockport High School in 1992.

In the early 2000s, Jeff and his former wife, Elaine, purchased a home in Dixmont and their children attended Bangor Christian. In 2010 Chapman began his own financial company in downtown Bangor, and he and the children moved to Rockwood to their new home on Moosehead Lake, while the children attended high school. When his youngest, Alex, completed school Jeff decided to expand his financial business to Florida. He chose to live in Clearwater Beach and thoroughly enjoyed all that the beach had to offer, according to the obituary. He enjoyed the warm weather, festivals, sunsets, riding his bike, and the wonderful community of Clearwater.

“Jeff was kind, generous, brilliant, witty, sarcastic, and selfless. He was an old soul, a true visionary, deep thinker, outstanding photographer, writer, and mentor. Jeff loved travel and adventure, he even had dreams of traveling to space one day because of his infinite love for the stars, moon, and universe,” his obituary stated.



He was predeceased by his mother, Janet, in 1995. He is survived by his daughter, Sierra; son, Alex; his father and stepmother, Paul and Annie Chapman; siblings, Glen and Jenni Chapman; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins, as well as his “spirit mate,” Jeff would call her, Lisa Owen.



« Previous



