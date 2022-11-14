Candace Cameron Bure Says Great American Family’s Christmas Movies Will Focus on ‘Traditional Marriage’

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure will be focusing on developing holiday-themed content for Great American Family after previously signing an exclusive deal with the network. The first movie to come out of the pact will be the holiday film A Christmas…Present, which Bure will executive produce in addition to starring in. She has also recruited her former sitcom co-star Andrea Barber to star in the next film she’s producing, Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane.





Bure had previously done some holiday movie work for the Hallmark Channel before switching over to Great American Family. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Hallmark will debut its first gay-themed Christmas movie, The Holiday Sitter, in December. But don’t expect to see Bure follow suit with her own Christmas movies. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bure says she wants to put Christian values back into movies. As the Christian actress said:

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Bure also notes that Hallmark is now the same now as it was when she started doing Christmas movies at that network because of subsequent changes in leadership. That’s not to say she’s oblivious to the rise of LGBTQ+ content in other media, nor has she put down a hard rule that these kinds of stories are banned, but the focus at this time is nevertheless going to be on more traditional Christian families.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core. It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Related: Andrea Barber Joins Candace Cameron Bure’s Holiday Movie Christmas on Candy Cane Lane





Great American Family Could Introduce More Religions in Future Films

Hallmark Channel

When Bure left Hallmark, she joined former CEO Bill Abbott at Great American Family to help develop an original slate of holiday programming. The two spoke about their plans in a previous interview with Variety as well. Abbott suggested that in time there could be content developed that would acknowledge other religions and their traditions, but at the start, they’re keeping things simple by focusing on Christmas. Bure added that their hope is to continue to entertain the core audience that enjoyed the kinds of films made under Abbott’s watch on Hallmark.

“I think we know the core audience and what they love is exactly how Bill originally built the Hallmark Channel. That was Christmas and those traditional holidays, so that’s what the focus is going to be. You’ve got to start somewhere. You can’t do everything at once.”

You can see Bure’s first Christmas film for the new network premiere later this month when A Christmas…Present debuts on Great American Family on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.