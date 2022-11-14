CCU students making, donating blankets to nonprofit organization

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Student organizations on college campuses often find ways to better the community,

For Coastal Carolina University students, it’s helping to keep others warm during the holiday season.

Many students like CCU Junior, Jada Forbes, are spending their time in between classes and a part-time job, on-campus making blankets.

“I think the most rewarding part is us just being able to give all these blankets to people who really need them,” said Forbes.” Yes, it’s fun for me, but I think, I know when my boss Amanda and Lindsey said, when they went to go drop off the blankets, they were so happy to see us.”

CCU Fraternity and Sorority Life is handmaking blankets to donate to the non-profit, Meals on Wheels of Horry County.

The blankets will be given out for Thanksgiving to Grand Strand’s senior citizens.

So far, the Director of CCU Fraternity and Sorority Life, Amanda Eisele, said they have made and donated nearly 300 blankets to the organization.

“Seeing all of the students come in and learn how to make the blankets, produce it and be really proud of their work has been awesome,” said Eisele.

She said this is the first time she and the organization have taken part in a project with Meals on Wheels.

Eisele said she was surprised to see how many students, not even in Greek Life, are coming in to make blankets.

She said their goal is to make around 400 blankets to be donated to those who are in need by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.