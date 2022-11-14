Channel migrants and asylum seekers lead to £1bn foreign aid overspend

Channel crossing migrants and asylum seekers from Ukraine have helped lead to a £1billion foreign aid budget “overspend”, a report has claimed. The UK’s foreign aid budget was reduced from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent while Rishi Sunak worked in the Treasury.
However, according to the BBC, money spent housing Channel crossing migrants and refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan has ensured spending will sit at 5.5 percent of GDP this year.
The national broadcaster also claimed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will likely admit the overspend will push foreign aid spending above its budget.
The Treasury said there were “significant pressures” on aid budgets.
They said: “Across Government, there are significant pressures on the ODA budget due to the costs of accepting refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine as well as wider migration challenges.
JUST IN: Australia free trade deal gives ‘far too much for far too little in return’ says Eustice
“We remain one of the largest global aid donors, spending more than £11billion in aid in 2021, and UK aid has recently gone towards those in need in the Horn of Africa and Pakistan.”
The current £11billion budget currently sees around £4billion go to multilateral institutions, including the World Bank.
An estimated £3billion is spent on housing refugees.
Despite promoting former foreign aid cut rebel Andrew Mitchell to the post of Development Minister, Mr Sunak is considering freezing the budget for an extra two years in a bid to save £4billion per year.
READ MORE: Sunak sets sights on joining £8.4TRN trade bonanza after call with Aus
Ms Braverman also claimed the deal was a “very good platform” for deeper cross-Channel collaboration in the future.
It is expected to lead to an increase in the number of French officers patrolling the coast from about 250 to 350 over five months.
Recent data confirmed that more than 40,000 migrants had made the perilous 21-mile journey so far this year.
Source link