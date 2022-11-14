Channel migrants and asylum seekers lead to £1bn foreign aid overspend

Channel crossing migrants and asylum seekers from Ukraine have helped lead to a £1billion foreign aid budget “overspend”, a report has claimed. The UK’s foreign aid budget was reduced from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent while Rishi Sunak worked in the Treasury.

However, according to the BBC, money spent housing Channel crossing migrants and refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan has ensured spending will sit at 5.5 percent of GDP this year.

The national broadcaster also claimed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will likely admit the overspend will push foreign aid spending above its budget.

The Treasury said there were “significant pressures” on aid budgets.

They said: “Across Government, there are significant pressures on the ODA budget due to the costs of accepting refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine as well as wider migration challenges.

