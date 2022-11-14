Charles and Queen had ‘unspoken understanding’ over Camilla’s title

He alleged that someone in “Charles’ camp” suggested that it would be the “perfect time” for the Queen to announce her support for Camilla as future Queen Consort, and, in return, “Charles won’t say anything”.

On February 6, Queen Elizabeth made a statement to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne and, to many royal watchers’ surprise, the monarch publicly declared her approval of Camilla becoming Queen Consort once Charles ascended the throne.

She said: “I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Mr Anderson claimed: “It was this kind of quid pro quo, unspoken understanding behind the scenes — ‘I’ll scratch your back, you scratch mine’. I think it was a very reluctant statement on the part of the Queen.”