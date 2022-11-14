Chicho Lorenzo reveals that he has no relationship with his son Jorge Lorenzo

Palma de Mallorca is one of the islands of Spain and, from there, four motorcycling world champions have already been presented: Joan Mir and Jorge Lorenzo who won titles in MotoGP, Augusto Fernandez and Izan Guevara. Chicho Lorenzo considers that he was a key piece for all of them and regretted the lack of gratitude, in addition to revealing that he does not speak to his son, Jorge.

In an interview with El Diario de Mallorca, the eldest of the Lorenzo clan stressed that he was important for the entry of mallorcans into motorcycling: ‘I was a key player in the sporting careers of the four mallorcan world champions. I put the initial step within the reach of any family and without a first step there is no second’.

According to Chicho Lorenzo, his contribution ended up not having gratitude in return: ‘They forgot the importance that a very humble school had in their careers that allowed them to start economically. I had the challenge of showing my son that I could form other champions’.

About his son in particular, Chicho Lorenzo even revealed that there is no relationship between them: ‘The relationship is non-existent’, he assured.