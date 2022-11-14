Children’s Day 2022: From ‘Shrek’ to ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, must-watch movies for your kids

Children are an important segment of the audience. Sadly, very few movies are made keeping their perspectives and sensibilities in mind.

‘Kid films’ are often relegated to the mindless category by many film aficionados. However, kid films are not child’s play. Most of the films that are popular among children and pre-teens, explore complex and sensitive subjects such as coming-of-age and universal themes such as discovering one’s sense of identity and forging community among like-minded peers.

This Children’s Day, we present six must-watch movies for your little ones. These will keep them hooked to the screen and also help them develop a more inclusive mindset.



The Sound Of Music (1965)



Even after four decades, this 1965 musical drama remains an all-time favourite movies to watch with your kids or on a family get-together. This Robert Wise directorial was a hit with youngsters across several generations. Whether one was an idealistic pre-teen during the 1960s or an angst-ridden adolescent of the ‘90s, pretty much most kids identified with the Von Trapp children. While the mannerisms and the garb have changed with time, kids from any generation can still identify and empathise with Friedrich’s attempts to be an ‘adult’ (despite being a slip of a boy), Louisa’s rebellious attitude, Liesl’s obsession over new dresses and cute boys in uniforms, and Brigitta’s high airs for being a well-read intellectual.

The movie, based on a memoir ‘The Story of The Trapp Family Singers’ by Maria Von Trapp revolves around Maria, a young nun who while acting as a governess to the Von Trapps, a wealthy aristocratic Austrian family, gets more emotionally involved than she initially intended to.

Whether you are a seasoned movie buff or a casual viewer, the movie will feature on your favourites list. It has some memorable songs such as ‘My Favourite Things,’ ‘Do-Re-Mi’, ‘Maria’ etc. The power-packed performances of the cast (led by a brilliant Julie Andrews) are just the cherry on the top.

Shrek (2001)



This 2001 animated movie was an instant hit thanks to a fresh and unique interpretation of common fairy tropes and a memorable soundtrack. This movie is a must-watch for kids, as apart from a very engaging and action-packed story, it also has a timeless message for its viewers : Not all that glitters is gold . The film teaches the viewers the importance of not judging individuals through arbitrary factors such as their appearance in a very fun, non-preachy way. The protagonist of this Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson directorial is not a handsome prince, but an ogre named Shrek, who is marginalised in the society due to his odd appearance. He is often demonised due to his large body and green complexion. The film traces Shrek’s journey to rescue princess Fiona from a dragon and learning to love his unconventional looks.

Harry Potter



This one is a no-brainer. Unless you have been living under a rock for the past 20 years or so, you would have heard about JK Rowling’s series on the adventures (and misadventures) of the bespectacled boy wizard. The film series (adapted from the seven-part book) revolves around the life of Harry Potter the boy-wizard and his battle against Voldemort the magical equivalent of Hitler. The movie is a goldmine for viewers. It has several plot twists and turns, an entire army of memorable characters and most importantly – magic, loads and loads of it!

