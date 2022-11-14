China’s offshore ‘police service stations’ spark European alarm

In 2018, police in China’s eastern county of Qingtian proudly declared that they had set up 15 “police service stations” in cities across the world, their duties ranging from helping compatriots with paperwork to “gathering intelligence” and “resolving disputes among overseas Chinese”.

The move — followed in January this year by the announcement by police in China’s Fuzhou city that they had set up 30 “overseas service stations” from Buenos Aires to Tokyo — initially drew little international notice.

But in recent weeks the facilities have sparked alarm among European governments already distrustful of China’s growing extraterritorial influence.

Since human rights charity Safeguard Defenders published the first detailed review into the Chinese police offices in September, the Netherlands has declared two such facilities in Amsterdam and Rotterdam illegal and ordered them closed.

Ireland has demanded the closure of another office in Dublin. And UK security minister Tom Tugendhat this month told parliament that reports of undeclared Chinese police stations were “of course, extremely concerning”.

Beijing denies the police overseas service stations have any role in policing, though the Qingtian police named “foreign police work” as one function of facilities such as those it established in Barcelona and Budapest.

“As far as we are aware, the institutions you referred to are not ‘police stations’ or ‘police service centres’,” China’s foreign ministry wrote in response to questions about the offices.

The ministry insisted the facilities were used to provide administrative services, such as driving licence renewals, to nationals overseas. It did not explain why such work could not be done by embassies or consulates.

“All venues are provided by overseas Chinese compatriot groups, and the volunteers are warm-hearted local Chinese compatriots. They are not Chinese police officers,” it said.

Moritz Rudolf, a fellow at Yale Law School, said it was likely administrative support and mediating civil cases were the offices’ main functions.

But Rudolf, who is researching the implications of China’s rise for the international legal order, said they were also a small part of Beijing’s much wider ambitions to enforce its laws outside its territory.

“Since 2019, China has been passing more laws with extraterritorial applications, a normal behaviour for an emerging power. China tries to catch up with the US, but it is not even close when it comes to enforcing its domestic laws abroad, particularly in Europe.”

The Qingtian police have said they use their overseas stations to support Beijing’s “persuade to return” campaign, which circumvents formal extradition processes by harassing suspects to return to China.

The “persuade to return” campaign is part of Beijing’s growing effort to pursue those it sees as criminals abroad, a drive intended both to crack down on transnational offences such as online fraud and pursue political targets.

China’s official police newspaper has reported that overseas stations helped Qingtian police “achieve new breakthroughs in pursuing fugitives overseas”. One case concerned a fraud suspect in Serbia, who returned to China after police contacted him via an “overseas police station”.

Chinese vice-minister of public security Du Hangwei told a press conference in April that 210,000 fraudsters had been “persuaded” to return from overseas in 2021. He gave no details of the persuasion methods used.

Wang Jingyu, a Netherlands-based Chinese political dissident, claimed he has been called hundreds of times since February 2022 from a number listed in Chinese media as that of a station established by Fuzhou police.

“They told me to go to the Rotterdam overseas police station to hand myself in, and to think of my parents back in China. I didn’t think it was real: how could there be a Chinese police station here?”

Peter Dahlin, founder of Safeguard Defenders, which investigated the overseas police stations, said Beijing is using extralegal pressure to force citizens to return from European countries.

“Some of these people are good people, some of them are bad people, but the issue is about the right to a fair trial and freedom from torture.”

“Any attempt to illegally expatriate any individual will not be tolerated,” said Tugendhat, the UK security minister.

This sign for the Chinese police overseas service station on Dublin’s Capel Street was removed in early October 2022 © Irish Times

The Capel Street restaurant where the sign was displayed. The Irish government has demanded closure of the station © Sam Boal/Rolling News



The Irish foreign ministry said last week the Chinese embassy in Dublin had explained that the Fuzhou-established police service station in the city was a local rather than national initiative. But foreign minister Simon Coveney said the facility was still “completely unacceptable”.

The increased scrutiny appears to be discouraging the police facilities from maintaining a public presence. Two signs identifying an overseas police service station in Budapest were recently removed from the shopfront it shares with the Hungary Qingtian Hometown Association.

When called this month by the Financial Times, many of the European station numbers listed by Chinese media went unanswered. A man speaking Mandarin Chinese answered the number given for the station in Madeira, Portugal. But he said the line served a hometown association that organised social events for Fuzhou emigrants, not a police service station.

Closing the stations will not end Beijing’s desire to extend its law enforcement reach. A sweeping 2020 Hong Kong national security law makes it an offence for anyone, anywhere, to support making the city independent of China. An anti-online fraud law that takes effect in December criminalises overseas scams that have victims in China.

And conventional approaches to bringing back suspects for trial from Europe look likely to become more difficult for China.

In a ruling expected to set a precedent against further extraditions, the European Court of Human Rights in October blocked the transfer of a Taiwanese national from Poland to China. Credible reports of “torture and other forms of ill-treatment” amounted to a “general situation of violence” in Chinese jails, the court ruled.

Additional reporting by Maiqi Ding in Beijing and Jude Webber in Dublin