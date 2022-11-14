Christian Horner refuses to answer question amid Red Bull tensions





Christian Horner refused to answer Sky Sports F1’s question on why Max Verstappen ignored team orders at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Verstappen was asked to let team-mate Sergio Perez pass on the final lap as the Mexican battles Charles Leclerc for the runners-up spot in the championship.

However, the Dutchman didn’t follow the request and hit back angrily over team radio when questioned by his engineers, claiming he had his reasons behind the decision. Sky Sports host Simon Lazenby asked Horner to expand on why the instruction was not followed after the chequered flag. Lazenby said: “Can you not tell us the reason why? Why was Max refusing to do that as [Perez] said Sergio has done a lot for him in the past. But, Horner shut down the question as he appeared to point his finger at Lazenby. He responded: “I’m not going to go into what we discussed behind closed doors. The drivers have discussed it and they have shaken hands.” READ MORE: Max Verstappen suggests Sergio Perez bad blood in Red Bull meeting

Verstappen shouted: “I told you already last time, you guys don’t ask that again to me. Okay, are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.” Horner added that Red Bull would hold a meeting to discuss the fallout as he admitted the team expected Verstappen to help Perez in his battle with Leclerc. He commented: “It is a straight fight between Checo and Charles and if Max can help in any way, he will do. Checo has done a phenomenal job all year and he deserves that second place and as a team, we will do our very best to support that and to achieve that in Abu Dhabi. “We will discuss it as a larger group in the debrief later and the bigger discussion will be as well is why we were missing the pace this weekend. It is important it is addressed; it is all dealt with above the table and as a team we move on.”

