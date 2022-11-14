Categories
Gaming

COD League Major I, Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals details announced – Game Freaks 365


Samantha Cruz
|
November 14, 2022
COD League Major I, Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals details announced

Activision has announced key details for the upcoming Call of Duty League Major I, C.O.D.E. Bowl, and Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals.

The Call of Duty League Major I Tournament is set to kick off from Raleigh, North Carolina on December 15 through 18. This first Major will follow a Pro-Am format, where qualified challenger teams will battle pro teams for CDL Points and $500k in prize money.

Also taking place in Raleigh on day two of the Major I, the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl III is back live. Fans can tune in to watch as US and UK military esports teams compete in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 to be the C.O.D.E. Bowl III champion.

Rounding out the exciting championship weekend, the first in-person Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals will also take place live at Major I. The best team from around the world will compete head-to-head to take home the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship trophy and cash prize.

Tickets are on sale for Major I now. You can also find additional information on Major I here.

Tags: C.O.D.E. Bowl, Call of Duty Endowment, Call of Duty Endowment Bowl, Call of Duty League, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, multiplayer games

Game Freaks 365 participates in affiliate programs to help cover hosting costs and other operating expenses. We may receive a small percentage of sales from affiliate links.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: