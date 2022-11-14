COD League Major I, Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals details announced – Game Freaks 365

Activision has announced key details for the upcoming Call of Duty League Major I, C.O.D.E. Bowl, and Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals.

The Call of Duty League Major I Tournament is set to kick off from Raleigh, North Carolina on December 15 through 18. This first Major will follow a Pro-Am format, where qualified challenger teams will battle pro teams for CDL Points and $500k in prize money.

Also taking place in Raleigh on day two of the Major I, the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl III is back live. Fans can tune in to watch as US and UK military esports teams compete in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 to be the C.O.D.E. Bowl III champion.

Rounding out the exciting championship weekend, the first in-person Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals will also take place live at Major I. The best team from around the world will compete head-to-head to take home the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship trophy and cash prize.

Tickets are on sale for Major I now. You can also find additional information on Major I here.