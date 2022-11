Nov. 13—LITERARY EVENTS

Virtual Write Brain — Worldbuilding with David R. Slayton, hosted by Pikes Peak Writers with Bernadette Marie, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday; pikespeakwriters.com/ ppw-events.

“Military Matters: Defense, Development, & Dissent in the Pikes Peak Region” Book Release and Panel Discussion — By Pikes Peak Library District’s Regional History and Genealogy Department, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.; ppld.org/ military-matters-book- release.