Colour expert explores meaning behind Meghan Markle olive green dress

Suzy spoke about the colour choice and said: “When it comes to her outfits, Meghan Markle is not always one to stick to tradition.

“Olive green was an interesting choice for Prince Louis’ christening, given that the other royals wore shades of cream, blue and pink. These gentle light colours convey the caring and loving feelings one has for an infant on this special occasion.”

She continued: “We often associate olive green with the armed forces, enabling them to blend into the background, but by Meghan choosing such a contrasting colour to the coordinated hues worn by the rest of the family, it had the opposite effect.

“Every colour conveys both positive and negative messages that elicit emotional responses in us.

READ MORE: Queen Letizia stuns in ‘almost shockingly’ casual look