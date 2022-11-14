(Column) Springville Happenings

The Springville Public Library hosted Preschool Storytime with Ms. Shallon on Nov. 10.

The Springville High cheerleaders placed 3rd in the Super-Regional competition on Nov. 10 and received a bid to compete at the state tournament.

The Springville High School Key Club collected 516 pairs of socks for their annual Socktober event. This year’s socks are being donated to Family Connection, Inc. (Project Hope) and a Homeless Outreach Project through Faith Community Fellowship.

The SES Pre-K spent time learning about safety with SRO Officer Melton on Nov. 10.

The Springville Fire Department is taking orders for Thanksgiving Turkeys and Hams. Turkeys can either be cajun deep fried or smoked and are $60 each. Turkeys are cooked and ready to be picked up Thanksgiving morning before 9 a.m. Hams will be smoked and ready for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 23 after 12 p.m. Whole hams are $80 each, and half hams are $50. To place your order, you have to call the station at 205-467-2703 extension 5. Leave a message and a member will return your call and confirm order. No orders will be taken after Monday, Nov. 21.

Springville Community Meetings

Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare

The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.

Springville Library

The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.

Nov. 17 Preschool Storytime 10:30 am

Nov. 18 Beginner Yoga 11:15am

Nov. 21 Genealogy 11:00am

Nov. 28 Reading Skills 3:45pm

Nov. 28 Genealogy 11:00am

Springville Senior Center

Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville