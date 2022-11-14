Categories
Business

Cramer’s lightning round: Plug Power must get expenses under control


Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc: “This is a very early stage company that has a lot in the pipe. I tend to like these companies. … If you get a bunch of them, I think you’re going to be fine.”

Plug Power Inc: “Plug Power’s losing a fortune. … They must get expenses under control.”

Anavex Life Sciences Corp: “This is another one that I kind of like, I’ve got to tell you. … I do not like losses in tech, but in biotech I can accept the fact that they have a good pipeline.”

GoPro Inc: “I’ve got to go stop. … I just don’t think that they’re doing well enough to recommend.”

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc: “I’ve got to find out what the hell went wrong with that one last week. … It’s usually a very normal, kind of regular, company, and it got slammed. I’ve got to find out before I can recommend.”

