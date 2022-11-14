Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Man Utd owners the Glazers in honest rant

Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally blasted Manchester United owners, the Glazers, claiming they ‘don’t care’ about the sporting side of the club. The wantaway forward has laid down an honest rant about United’s ownership and their focus on marketing rather than making the team better on the pitch.
Ronaldo appeared on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ to provide an explosive 90-minute interview, slamming the club, Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and Wayne Rooney, among other topics. But when asked about his thoughts on United’s owners, the Glazers, unpopular among the fanbase, he made his feelings vehemently clear.
He told Piers Morgan: “The owners, the Glazers, they don’t care about the club. I mean, professional sport. As you know, Manchester is a marketing club. They’ll get their money from the marketing. The sports… they don’t really care, in my opinion.”
When Morgan asked whether the 37-year-old has ever spoken to Joel Glazer, Avram Glazer or any of the club’s owners, he responded: “Never. Never. They give all their power to the president and sporting directive. The fans should know the truth. They should know that the players want the best for the club.
“I want the best for the club, this is why I came to Manchester United, and I love this club. But we have some things in the club which don’t help Manchester [United] reach the top level as City, Liverpool, and even now Arsenal, which makes it complicated and difficult. In my opinion, it will be hard for Manchester [United] to be at the top of the game in the next two or three years.”
The Glazers have been at the helm of United since their controversial takeover in 2005. But fans have targeted them with years of protests to relinquish their ownership, with the club hundreds of millions of pounds in debt with dividends regularly taken out and spread across stakeholders.
