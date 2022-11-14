Cristiano Ronaldo posts ‘united’ statement on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after the emergence of the first snippets of his explosive interview on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, in which he slammed Manchester United over several topics. The Portugal striker has taken to social media with a ‘united’ post as his future at Old Trafford hangs by a thread.
On Sunday night, hours after United beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League courtesy of Alejandro Garnacho’s last-gasp strike, Ronaldo grabbed the headlines as Piers Morgan revealed the incredible interview was on its way. And the Red Devils fanbase was left in disarray by his comments after videos from his 90-minute conversation came to light.
This evening, Ronaldo took to social media to post an image from Portugal’s training camp as they started their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 37-year-old striker accompanied it with the caption: “Total and absolute focus on National Team work. United group, towards one objective: realize the dream of all Portuguese people!”
While his brutally honest comments on United and the current regime under Erik ten Hag may have rubbed some of his team-mates up the wrong way, he still has allies in the dressing room. Young full-back duo Brandon Williams and Diogo Dalot, joining him in the Portugal squad, instantly liked his Instagram post.
JUST IN: Ronaldo claims Man Utd chiefs ‘did not believe’ daughter was sick
We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.
For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football
Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.
Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.
We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.
Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our Facebook group by clicking here.
Source link