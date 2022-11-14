Cristiano Ronaldo posts ‘united’ statement on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after the emergence of the first snippets of his explosive interview on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, in which he slammed Manchester United over several topics. The Portugal striker has taken to social media with a ‘united’ post as his future at Old Trafford hangs by a thread.

On Sunday night, hours after United beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League courtesy of Alejandro Garnacho’s last-gasp strike, Ronaldo grabbed the headlines as Piers Morgan revealed the incredible interview was on its way. And the Red Devils fanbase was left in disarray by his comments after videos from his 90-minute conversation came to light.

This evening, Ronaldo took to social media to post an image from Portugal’s training camp as they started their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 37-year-old striker accompanied it with the caption: “Total and absolute focus on National Team work. United group, towards one objective: realize the dream of all Portuguese people!”

While his brutally honest comments on United and the current regime under Erik ten Hag may have rubbed some of his team-mates up the wrong way, he still has allies in the dressing room. Young full-back duo Brandon Williams and Diogo Dalot, joining him in the Portugal squad, instantly liked his Instagram post.

