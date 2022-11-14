Categories
Delegates and demonstrators: the weekend and Monday at Cop27 – in pictures


As the talks continued, there was a day of protests on Saturday outside the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh

Main image:
Police stand guard during a climate protest at Cop27 on Saturday.

Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Mon 14 Nov 2022 11.16 EST



