Diagonal Spread Could Net Around $1,000 If Netflix Stock Rises 2%-10%

Netflix (NFLX) closed near the high of the day on Friday and has crossed above the 21-, 50- and 200-day moving averages.







Let’s take a look at how we can use options to find a favorable risk-to-reward trade on the assumption that Netflix stock might move 2%-10% higher in the three weeks.

We will look at a bullish diagonal spread, which allows traders to get long on Netflix without risking too much capital.

A bullish diagonal spread is a trade that involves buying a call option and selling a shorter-term, out-of-the-money call option against it.

Trade Generates More Than $1,000 In Premium

Buying the Dec. 16, 270-strike call will cost around $2,970 and selling the Dec. 2, 295-strike call option will generate around $1,040 in premium

That results in a net cost for the trade of $1,930 per spread, which is the most the trade can lose.

The estimated maximum profit is estimated at around $960, but that can vary depending on changes in implied volatility. The maximum profit would occur if Netflix closes right at 295 on Dec. 2.

The idea with the trade is that if Netflix stock trades up to around 295, the diagonal spread will increase in value. And that would resulting in a net profit.

A bullish diagonal spread is a good way to gain some upside exposure on a stock. You don’t risk too much if the move doesn’t eventuate.

Trade Represents Owning 21 Shares Of Netflix

The combined position has a net delta of 21. That means the trade is roughly equivalent to owning 21 shares of NFLX stock, although this will change as the trade progresses.

The suggested stop loss level is a close below 275.

Netflix stock is ranked No. 1 in its group. It has a Composite Rating of 87, an EPS Rating of 89 and a Relative Strength Rating of 77.

Netflix has already reported Q3 earnings, so this trade would have no earnings risk.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Gavin McMaster has a Masters in Applied Finance and Investment. He specializes in income trading using options, is very conservative in his style and believes patience in waiting for the best setups is the key to successful trading. Follow him on Twitter at @OptiontradinIQ

