Donald Trump has billions in the bank – how he made his money

In 2017, he donated to the Department of Interior’s National Park Service (NPS) and the Department of Education to host a free, two-week space camp for 30 low-income, middle school girls.

In the same year he donated to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in support of their public awareness campaign surrounding opium addiction, and another sum to the Department of Transportation.

In 2018, Donald donated to the Veteran’s Administration, Small Business Administration, National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and Department of Homeland Security.

The following year, the former President gave his salary to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Surgeon General, HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health and HHS, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health.