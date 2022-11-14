Dr Disrespect Admires Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 on Its 10th Anniversary

American streamer and internet personality Dr Disrespect is known for his love-and-hate relationship with the Call of Duty franchise. Even though he had made a whole career playing those games, Doc never shies away from roasting the series from time to time.

November 2022 marked the 10-year anniversary of the beloved Call of Duty game, Black Ops 2. Long-time fans of the series celebrated the day in their own ways. They posted pictures, wrote reviews, and more. Also, there were some who criticized how good the series was back then compared to today. And without a surprise, Dr Disrespect was one of them.

Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is an American video game streamer. He had accumulated more than four million followers on Twitch. His content mainly focuses on games like Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, etc.

In June 2020, Guy was banned from the platform Twitch. There was no explanation about why this step was taken. But according to the sources, the ban was permanent. On August 2020, Doc moved to the rival platform of YouTube and started streaming again. Currently, the Doc is going in full swing, with 4 million+ subscribers on his channel, streaming very often and dissing Call of Duty with every chance he gets.

What did Dr Disrespect say about Call of Duty Black Ops?

On November 13, 2022, on the 10th anniversary of CoD: Black Ops 2, Guy posted a tweet from his official Twitter account. In the tweet, he expressed how the old games were much better than the modern Call of Duty games.

In the tweet, he wrote, “10 years ago. Easily the best Call of Duty overall. When design decisions felt thought out and were meaningful.” In the tweet, he threw a jab at Activision, Devs of the Cow Series. With this tweet, he implied that back then they used to actually well thoughts out and meaningful decisions while designing games.

In the replies, he also added some of the qualities that Black Ops 2 had that made it so great. He wrote the followings:

“- Theater Mode

– Symmetrical Maps and balance

– Ranked League

– SP, MP, Zombies

– Tuned in Devs and support

– Fun ”

How did fans react to this tweet?

Fans were very positive about the sentiment. They also pointed out other great qualities of the classic game. They were reminiscent of their memories of this game and what the series meant to them. Some of them even hoped that someday they would get a game of this quality in the series again.

