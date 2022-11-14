Drivers issued with E10 warning as fuel could freeze this winter

“With SulNOxEco Petrol Conditioner we not only offer immediate protection from the water and corrosion issues of E10, but also offer significantly more reductions in emissions by up to 30 percent, save consumers money and improve their mileage by making fuel burn more efficiently.”

The RAC also previously warned that drivers could see “engine hesitation” in winter if there is an issue with the fuel system, or even if they are low on petrol.

If the car is running very low on petrol or diesel, it could have disturbed some sediment in the tank and sucked it past the fuel filter.

This could cause a small blockage, which is why drivers are urged to keep their fuel tanks above half full in the colder months.