Driver’s ‘miraculous’ escape from devastating crash





Firefighters have told of a driver’s “miraculous escape” after they were able to walk away unharmed from a “horrific” crash in Birmingham. Sharing news of the incident, West Midlands Fire Service posted a picture from the scene as a warning to other motorists.

In the image, huge damage can be seen at the front of the vehicle, which was crumpled on the A45 on Sunday, November 13, Birmingham Live reports. The social media account for Sheldon Fire station, whose Green watch attended the incident, said that “miraculously no one was harmed.” Commenting on the incident, the fire service said it is important that all drivers slow down when visibility is poor on dark roads. This is particularly relevant as the country moves into winter, and the evenings start getting darker earlier. They also urged motorists to reduce their speed when their crews are working at incidents.

Taking to Twitter, Sheldon Fire station posted: “Green watch responded to this RTC on the A45 tonight – miraculously no one was harmed but we advise all drivers to slow down when visibility’s poor on dark roads and especially when our emergency crews are working at incidents!”

Analysis from Insure The Box reveals that accidents increase by 20 per cent amongst drivers during the winter months. Simon Rewell, road safety manager for Insure The Box, said: “Driving in winter presents motorists with much more challenging road conditions. The darker, shorter days, coupled with increased chance of ice and snow increases risk for all road users. In addition, clear and sunny winter days often result in strong glare, which can be blinding for road users driving into the sun. “Young, inexperienced drivers are particularly vulnerable as hazardous conditions will be a completely new experience. Therefore they, and all drivers, should take extra care to ensure their safety whilst driving this winter as well as considering whether or not it is necessary to drive at all – it really is better to be safe than sorry.”

