Drivers warned of ‘common’ defrosting mistake that may crack windows

Drivers could cause their windscreens to “crack” by making a “common mistake” when temperatures drop this winter. Experts at Rooster Insurance said pouring boiling water was the issue and “should be avoided”.

The experts urged drivers to let the hot water cool before applying it to their windscreen to minimise any possible damage.

They said: “Before you set off, make sure your windscreen is clean and clear.

“A common mistake that many drivers make when trying to melt ice is pouring boiling water directly onto their windscreen.

“This can cause your windscreen to crack so is something to be avoided.

