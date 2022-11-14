Drivers warned to ‘never’ buy fuel from certain petrol stations

Data shows that the prices of both unleaded and diesel are expected to stay the same. Drivers can expect to pay 164.89p per litre of petrol on average. However, diesel drivers are facing challenging times as diesel costs remain high at 189.51p.
As a result of this, experts are warning drivers to be selective about where they fill up to help keep their costs down.
Motorway service stations will often have far higher costs for petrol and diesel because they do not sell the quantities that supermarkets do, and don’t attract the same discounts as a result.
These areas also need to account for a number of other factors including parking and amenities like toilets and showers.
When fuel prices were at their peak in June and July, some motorists were seeing motorway service station costs as high as £2.49 per litre.
When petrol and diesel prices peaked at the end of June 2022, they had reached £1.91 per litre of unleaded petrol and £1.99 per litre of diesel.
That is an increase of 209 percent and 219 percent respectively since 1997.
Back in 1997, fuel prices were fairly evenly matched, with unleaded petrol costing about 61.82 pence per litre on average, and diesel costing only a fraction more at 62.47 pence per litre.
If those prices had risen in line with inflation over the last 25 years (3.03 percent), unleaded petrol would cost about £1.30 per litre, and diesel would cost £1.31.
Car prices have also increased dramatically, by 821 percent in less than 50 years.
At the time of its release, a Ford Fiesta was valued at £1,856, whereas drivers now will be set back £17,905 for the latest model.
Based on average inflation of 5.03 percent per year between 1976 and 2022, a brand-new Fiesta could be costing you £15,422.
This means motorists are paying £1,672 more than inflation-level prices, although the advances in car technology and infotainment system may make up for the gap in price.
