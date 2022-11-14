Eagle-eyed royal fans spot Duke of Kent’s wardrobe mishap





The Royal Family were spotted on Sunday as they attended the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. Members of the family were seen wearing poppies as they marked Remembrance Sunday at the event, with the Duke of Kent amongst those in attendance. The 87-year-old was seen observing the moving ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign Office, alongside Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, wore his military uniform for the occasion but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a mistake in his outfit, reports Hello! His coat appeared to be missing a button, with one side only showing three while the other showed four. And it’s not the only time the Duke has suffered a fashion fail, with him attending Trooping the Colour for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee wearing his Order of St Michael & St George Sash on the wrong shoulder. The Duke of Kent wore it from his left shoulder to his right hip, when it should be worn from his right shoulder to his left hip.

The royal, who is rarely spotted, appeared to confuse his sash with the Order of Garter Sash which goes on the opposite shoulder. Other members of the family spotted alongside the Duke on Sunday included the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne. Princess Kate was seen wearing a new brooch – believed to have been gifted to her for her birthday by the royal family this year. She also signed a heartfelt note on Prince William’s wreath for the first time. READ MORE: Charles’ new photo conveys ‘messages’ to Camilla and Harry – claim

The couple’s signatures appeared underneath a heartfelt message penned by Prince William. It read: “In memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them.” The Duke of Kent is Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin and is married to Katharine, Duchess of Kent. The pair have four children together, with Prince Edward often carrying out engagements for the late Queen prior to her death in September.

