East Bay pets of the week for Nov. 18

Hi, I’m Kieran, a big, happy boy full of wiggles and smiles! I’m young and athletic, so it’s very important that my adopter has previous large breed experience and also time to give me plenty of mental and physical enrichment. I am fun and smart, so training will really help me continue my socialization. I can’t wait for belly rubs, kisses and playtime — we’re going to have so much fun together! Visit the website of the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) at berkeleyhumane.org to learn more and schedule a meeting with me.

— Berkeley Humane

If you’re looking for the perfect hiking companion, look no further! Silas recently went on a field trip, and this is what the volunteer reported: “Silas settled in the car quickly and remained calm and quiet during our trip to the park. We had a terrific time at the park. He was very appropriate during our multiple encounters with dogs. I was able to keep him on a very loose leash, and he spent most of the time sniffing and exploring.” The East Bay SPCA (EBSPCA) offers walk-in adoptions at its Oakland and Dublin campuses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For updated and real-time information on EBSPCA programs and offerings, visit eastbayspca.org/adoptions online.

— EBSPCA

Have you considered a pet bird? Bonded pair Calypso and Nebula are among a small flock of king pigeons at FAAS that are in need of a safe and loving home. Domesticated pigeons are sweet, quiet birds that can become devoted pets. They need a large indoor cage or a heated outdoor aviary secured from raccoons and other predators. To meet this pet at Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS), call 510-337-8565 or visit alamedaanimalshelter.org/adopt online.

— FAAS

Dusty was rescued from street life by our volunteer feeders. No more sleeping under cars for this friendly orange tabby with light blue eyes. He now enjoys being a pet cat in a loving foster home with new cat buddies. Meet our beautiful boy by contacting Jeanne at jeannemarsden@comcast.net. Community Concern for Cats (CC4C) now holds weekend adoption events at Pet Food Express stores in Martinez and Concord plus our regular location at 1250-H Newell Ave. in Walnut Creek. Visit communityconcernforcats.org online for more information.

— CC4C

Tilly, a Great Pyrenees mix, enjoys stopping and smelling the roses on her walks.

She’s not a “hurry up” kind of girl. Strolling and sniffing are her favorite exercises. She enjoys hanging out outdoors in the fenced yard or indoors by your side. She’s mellow and house- and leash-trained. Contact the staff at Milo Point Richmond for assistance from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Tuesdays at 220 S. Garrard Blvd. in Richmond. Our dedicated staff is on duty every day caring for our animals and has saved more than 39,000 lives in 28 years. For more details, visit milofoundation.org/contact-us.

— Milo Foundation

This beautiful orange-and-white young man is Rooster, so named for his I’m-in-charge attitude. He’s a typical 6-month-old kitten — playful, curious and independent. When he first came to us he was skittish and reserved, but he’s been introduced to a number of people and has accepted that we’re not so bad. He’s really sweet amd would love a new forever home with a patient owner or two. For more information about this adoptable pet or any others with the Contra Costa (CCSPCA), call Pat at 925-323-0667.

— CCSPCA