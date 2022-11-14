Categories
Travel

Eastern Florida State College Men’s basketball Team Defeats East Georgia State 80-78 – Space Coast Daily


Caleb Byrd led the Titans attack with 26 points

Eastern Florida State College Men's basketball Team Defeats East Georgia State 80-78 - Space Coast Daily
The Eastern Florida State College men’s basketball team held on for a win at the Jets Classic in Georgia to remain unbeaten. (EFSC image)

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s basketball team held on for a win at the Jets Classic in Georgia to remain unbeaten.

The 20th-ranked Titans came back in the second half to post an 80-78 victory against East Georgia State College Saturday to go 2-0 in Americus, Georgia.

Down five at halftime, the Titans came out firing in the second half and took a 13-point lead at one point, but East Georgia State College rallied back to make it close.

Once again Caleb Byrd led the Titans attack with 26 points and Andres Burney had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. AJ Dixon, Eric Parnell and Bogdan Cret each scored 11 points in the win.

Eastern Florida State College (5-0) will travel to New York next weekend for the Monroe College Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR BREVARD COUNTY NEWS

Eastern Florida State College Men's basketball Team Defeats East Georgia State 80-78 - Space Coast Daily





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: