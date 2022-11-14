Eastern Florida State College Men’s basketball Team Defeats East Georgia State 80-78 – Space Coast Daily

Caleb Byrd led the Titans attack with 26 points

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s basketball team held on for a win at the Jets Classic in Georgia to remain unbeaten.

The 20th-ranked Titans came back in the second half to post an 80-78 victory against East Georgia State College Saturday to go 2-0 in Americus, Georgia.

Down five at halftime, the Titans came out firing in the second half and took a 13-point lead at one point, but East Georgia State College rallied back to make it close.

Once again Caleb Byrd led the Titans attack with 26 points and Andres Burney had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. AJ Dixon, Eric Parnell and Bogdan Cret each scored 11 points in the win.

Eastern Florida State College (5-0) will travel to New York next weekend for the Monroe College Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR BREVARD COUNTY NEWS