Elderly drivers attack ‘crazy’ maximum driving age proposals

The Task Force said it is “vital” that changes are made to “prepare for this demographic change”.
One Express.co.uk commenter, MissingEUAlready2, said: “If you reach a century with a clean licence and insurance history it should tell you a thing or two.
“As does insurance loading for young drivers.”
Another reader, using the nickname old woman, claimed: “In my 70th year I decided to re-test myself with an advanced driver’s course and test which I passed with flying colours.
A third Express.co.uk commenter, under the handle MiniMiner, said: “As a retiree I have more time and tend to drive when everything is clear at the speed limit or below.
“I do see many drivers male and female doing crazy things, I see cyclists doing equally stupid things (they are uninsured) and pedestrians walking along in their own little cocoon with the Mr Spock earphones in.
“Why target the more mature driver. Crazy.”
At present, there are around 5.7 million drivers aged over 70 – almost double the number in 2012.
Proposals were put forward at the end of 2021, suggesting that mandatory eyesight testing should be introduced for elderly drivers to ensure they are still safe to be on the road.
The Older Driver Task Force recommended that the DVLA should require evidence of an eyesight test at age 75.
It said the DVLA, insurers and others should also encourage vision checks every two years, particularly from age 60.
The Government offers free eyesight tests to those over 60, with more frequent eye tests having significant wider health benefits for all drivers.
Recent research also revealed that the most experienced drivers still don’t know the new Highway Code changes, more than nine months after they were rolled out.
The study found that only one in 10 UK drivers would have the correct knowledge to pass the theory test if they were to take it today.
One in five drivers over the age of 55 admit they have not revisited the Highway Code since passing their test, a significant cause for concern for all road users.
Age Co, the organisation that conducted the survey, said it was a “concerning result” considering 75 percent of people drive multiple times a week, or some even daily.
