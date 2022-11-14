ELO’s Jeff Lynne spotted with The Beatles’ Ringo Starr at LA book launch

Jeff Lynne attended Olivia Harrison’s Hollywood book launch with a number of big names at the weekend

Electric Light Orchestra’s (ELO)Jeff Lynne was pictured in Hollywood at the weekend with Ringo Star and Olivia Harrison, the widow of The Beatles’ guitarist George.

Ms Harrison posted a photo on Instagram, which showed her with the Birmingham-born musician and songwriter. Ringo, The Doors’ drummer John Densmore, musician Ray Cooper, drummer Jim Keltner and comedian Fred Armisen were also at the event.

The stars were attending a launch party for Olivia Harrison’s new book: Came the Lightening, Twenty Poems for George to mark the 20th anniversary of his passing.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (13 November) Olivia tagged Birmingham City fan Jeff and co in the photo, and wrote: “Thanks to the pals who made my book party at the Sunset Marquee such a warm (and cool) reunion. Here’s Part 1 of people whose art, energy and love continues too resound in our hearts and minds.”

From Shard End to Hollywood, not bad Jeff!

Jeff Lynne photographed with Olivia Harrison (photo from Olivia Harrison Instagram page)

The singer should also be celebrating his band’s latest accolade, which showed that ELO are the most popular artist from Birmingham.

A new study has looked into the average monthly Spotify listener figures for 1,100 UK-based musicians, and then researched where they’re each from to discover the most popular acts from every area.

According to the study from Jackpotjoy, the most popular band from the city is ELO, who were originally formed in 1970. Jeff’s band have 11,171,380 monthly listeners on Spotify. Black Sabbath were next on the list with 9,764,924 listeners.