Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Kerry Wyatt exit plot 

During the tense exchange, the two men began to fight and both went to reach for the gun before a shot was fired.

The shot was heard by Kerry and her long-lost daughter Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), with Kerry going to investigate and being met with the horrific scene of her fiance dead and Cain standing by him with the gun.

She soon called the police who came to collect Cain, with his son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) panicking that they were at their door.

Cain hugged him goodbye, was arrested and later charged with Al’s murder.