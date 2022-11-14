Emory at Oxford women’s tennis claims seventh-straight title

OXFORD, Ga. — The streak continues. On Sunday afternoon, the Oxford College of Emory University women’s tennis team won its seventh-straight NJCAA DIII Women’s Tennis National Championship at Peachtree City, Georgia. This is the program’s eighth overall national title.

The Eagles captured the title after another dominating performance at the tournament. For the fifth time in program history, the Eagles claimed all six flights in singles and all three flights in doubles.

In singles play, Oxford made it to the championship round in each flight, the only team to do so in the tournament. In flight one, freshman Grace Wang defeated Camden County’s Madison Scambia 6-2, 6-1 in the finals. Sophomore Emily Freestone won flight two after overcoming a first-set loss to Camden County’s Bryn Kelleher, winning 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. Up next, sophomore Lily McCain emerged victorious in flight three with a 6-1, 6-0 win over RCSJ-Guocester’s Sydney Ivey. In flight four, sophomore Mayuri Charan defeated Fashion IT’s Devin Rotunno 6-1, 6-1 in the finals. Fellow sophomore Allie Lucky claimed a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Fashion IT’s Frederica Marlow to win flight five. Finally, in flight six, freshman Livia He was victorious over Mohawk Valley’s Hannah Richter, winning 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, the Eagles again made it to the championship round in each flight. Wang and McCain dominated in flight one, defeating Camden County’s Scambia and Kelleher 6-0, 6-0. In flight two, Charan and He teamed up against Camden County’s Analise Ramos and Selena Guerrero and won 6-0, 6-2. Lastly, in flight three, Freestone and Lucky won 6-1, 6-0 versus Fashion IT’s Margaret Benedict and Nathalie Camacho.

By winning each flight, each player was awarded NJCAA First Team All-American Honors in both singles and doubles.

This is the last time the women’s tennis championship will be held in the fall. In the next academic year, the tournament will be held in the spring season to coincide with the men’s championship.