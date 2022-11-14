Environment campaigners promote benefits of plant-based diet

A group of environmental campaigners brought the COP27 International Day of Action to Sidmouth on Saturday, November 12.

They set up a stall in the town centre and handed out leaflets explaining how switching to a plant-based diet helps the crucial fight against global warming. According to the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation, livestock farming is responsible for at least 14.5 per cent of all greenhouse gas pollution, more than the world’s total transport emissions.

Spokesperson Maureen Hackett said: “We were surprised by the number of people who were already either cutting down or eliminating meat and dairy from their diet in response to the climate crisis. We were able to give out lots of information and we actually ran out of vegan recipe booklets, so keen were people to learn more about this one small, but very important change that everybody can take to reduce their carbon footprint.”

The campaigners are a loose collective of environmentally-minded local individuals who are involved in various organisations; Sidmouth Vegans, Animal Aid, Sidmouth Biodiversity Group, Sidmouth Town Council and Sidmouth Plastic Warriors.