Categories
Science

Environment Min urges world leaders, citizens to embrace philosophy of ‘Mission LiFE’


New Delhi: Environment minister Bhupender Yadav has urged world leaders and citizens to embrace the philosophy of ‘Mission LiFE’, a movement focusing on mindful and deliberate utilisation of resources, and stressed that the luxury to pass the buck is no longer there.

LiFE stands for ‘Lifestyle for Environment’, a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation of natural resources.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: